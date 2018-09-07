PDP will take APC by surprise in 2019 – Bwacha

By Femi Bolaji

Jalingo – Deputy Senate Minority Leader, Sen. Emmanuel Bwacha has said the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has brokered an agreement with all its presidential aspirants to ensure the All Progressive Congress, APC led federal government was sacked in 2019.



Bwacha who spoke in Jalingo on Thursday after submitting his nomination and expression of interest form at the PDP secretariat for Taraba South Senatorial seat noted that the PDP will take APC by surprise.

He said “we have signed a Memorandum of Understanding, MoU among all our presidential aspirants that whoever emerges will carry the rest along.

” We are more than prepared now to take over government from the APC and we are leaving no stone unturned.”

According to him, the PDP is more united now than ever and has those with the right credentials to move the country forward.

Bwacha who is gunning for Taraba South senatorial seat for the third time, said he was unperturbed with the list of those jostling for his position, adding that his antecedents over the years and the goodwill he enjoys from those he represents will see him through.