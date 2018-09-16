PDP welcomes Dogara , describes return as courageous

By Dirisu Yakubu

ABUJA- The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has formally welcomed the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Honourable Yakubu Dogara back to its fold, describing his return as a courageous response to the party’s call on well- meaning Nigerians to support its mission to rescue the nation.



It described Dogara’s decision to dump the All Progressives Congress, APC, as a patriotic and nationalistic move that demonstrates his statesmanship and commitment to the progress of the nation, “at this trying time.”

In a statement by its spokesperson, Kola Ologbondiyan, the party said Dogara’s move is “reflective of the wishes and aspiration of his larger constituency and in tandem with the determination of Nigerians across board to rally on the platform of the repositioned PDP to vote out the incompetent and divisive APC administration, which has caused untold harm to our nation in the last three years.

“The PDP states that Dogara has continued to conduct the affairs of the House of Representatives with the highest level of commitment, resulting in a very productive legislature under his leadership, despite the unmitigated efforts by the Presidency and the APC to distract him.

“The return of Dogara and other leaders who had earlier left our fold is a clear testament that the issues that led to their exit in the first place have all been addressed under the repositioned and rebranded PDP,” the statement read in part.

The Speaker’s return to the PDP mark the end of the controversy trailing his reported defection last week when a statement from his office denied he had left the ruling APC.