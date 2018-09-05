PDP vows to reclaim Ekiti

…As Bejide, Lawal, Ajewole, other defectors return

By Dirisu Yakubu

‎The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has vowed to reclaim Ekiti states from the All Progressives Congress (APC) which it lost in a keenly contested election in July.

National Chairman of the Party, Prince Uche Secondus ‎ stated this in Abuja while receiving back into the fold some high profile members who defected to the APC and other political parties at the wake of the governorship election in the state

Among the returnees who were at the National Secretariat of the party in Abuja Wednesday and accompanied by Senator Biodun Olujimi were Ambassador Dare Bejide, Dr. Siriku Lawal, Chief Bode Ajewole, Chief Diran Omotoso, Otunba Yinka Akerele, Chief (mrs) Titilayo Oluwatuyi, Chief Segun Akinwumi and a host of others.

Prince Secondus who spoke through the National Organizing Secretary of the party, Col. Austin Akobundu (rtd) assured that all necessary legal actions were being taken by the party and its governorship candidate, Professor Kolapo Olusola in a bid to reclaim the state.

He commended the aggrieved leaders of the Party in the state for their courage to return to the party a very critical period.

He pleaded with the defectors to go back to their state and pleaded with others to return home, saying “The PDP of today has been rebranded under a new leadership who would never allowed those mistakes of the past to re-occur.”

In her brief remark, Senator Olujimi said the decision to return was arrived at after extensive consultations by the defectors.