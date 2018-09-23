‘PDP sure of victory in Delta’

By Emma Amaize

HOUSE of Representatives aspirant for Ndokwa/Ukwuani federal constituency in Delta State, Mr. Chukwudi Okwelum, has said with the landmark achievements of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, the party was certain of victory in 2019 general election.

Addressing supporters that accompanied him to submit his nomination form at Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, secretariat, Asaba, Okwelum, a legal practitioner, said: “If given the mandate to represent Ndokwa/Ukwuani constituency, I will diligently implement the manifesto of PDP and collaborate with the Okowa administration in making life more meaningful for the people.

“I must confess that the governor has worked really hard to build the confidence of the people in PDP through execution of people-oriented policies and programmes across the three senatorial districts of the state.”