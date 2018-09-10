PDP Presidential Ticket: BoT moves to produce consensus candidate

By Dirisu Yakubu

ABUJA- Ahead of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential primaries slated for October, the Board of Trustees of the party has set up a committee to liaise with all 12 aspirants to ensure the emergence of a consensus candidate.



This is even as the BoT has warned its members against relating with any of the aspirants in order not to create an impression of favoritism.

Chairman of the board, Senator Walid Jibrin said the decision was taken after a meeting held recently, adding that the tenure of the current executive has been extended for additional five years.

Senator Jibrin told journalists yesterday in Abuja that “A committee has been set to discuss with all Presidential aspirants to come up with one of them as one candidate.

“The meeting advised all members to always maintain their honour and integrity as conscience of the party to remain neutral and never sponsor or lead aspirants to visits and rallies as was done during the last convention.”

On insinuations of preferential treatment of old members of the party, Walid explained that the party has been warned “To manage the situation of new decampees to the party and also consider the role played by old members, “adding that “As provided in the party constitution, the board is empowered to regulate its proceedings and draw code of conduct for its members.

The BoT according to Jibrin congratulated Ekiti state governor, Ayodele Fayose for withdrawing from the Presidential race.