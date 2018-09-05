Breaking News
PDP extends sale, submission of nomination forms

By Dirisu Yakubu
ABUJA – The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has extended the deadline for the sale and collection of Presidential, Governorship and National Assembly nomination forms from the earlier announced date of Thursday, September 6, 2018 to Monday, September 10, 2018.

From left, National Publicity Secretary, Peoples Democratic Party, Mr. Kola Ologbondiyan, National Organizing Secretary PDP, Mr. Austin Akubundu; PDP Presidential Aspirant, Senator David Mark and Deputy National Secretary PDP, Mr. Emmanuel Agbo, during obtaining of Presidential form by David Mark at PDP party secretariat in Abuja yesterday. Photo by Gbemiga Olamikan

A statement issued by its spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan on Wednesday noted that “Aspirants for these aforementioned positions are to submit their duly completed forms at the designated offices not later than Tuesday, September 11, 2018.”

The extension however does not apply to aspirants for State House of Assembly position.


