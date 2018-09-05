PDP extends sale, submission of nomination forms

By Dirisu Yakubu

ABUJA – The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has extended the deadline for the sale and collection of Presidential, Governorship and National Assembly nomination forms from the earlier announced date of Thursday, September 6, 2018 to Monday, September 10, 2018.



A statement issued by its spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan on Wednesday noted that “Aspirants for these aforementioned positions are to submit their duly completed forms at the designated offices not later than Tuesday, September 11, 2018.”

The extension however does not apply to aspirants for State House of Assembly position.