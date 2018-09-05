PDP expands Kano caretaker c’ttee to accommodate all interests

By Dirisu Yakubu

ABUJA— Following alleged threat by former Education Minister, Ibrahim Shekarau, to quit Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, the leadership of the party has resolved to expand the Kano State Caretaker Committee to accommodate all interests.

The party also expressed readiness to reconcile all aggrieved party members even as it pledged to accommodate all and sundry in the interest of party cohesion.

In a statement signed by its spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan, the party said it would go the whole hog to frustrate any move to infiltrate its Kano State chapter by enemies of PDP.

It said: “The party leadership further assures of its preparedness to engage with all stakeholders in Kano provided all matters in court against the party are withdrawn, as all members work together to build a united PDP that can confront and send out incompetent and insensitive people in governance in Kano State and Nigeria at large.

“The National Working Committee, NWC, urges all stakeholders to always emulate our members in Benue State in the way and manner they united to resolve all issues concerning party structures in their state.”