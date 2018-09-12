PDP: Defection looms as govs sideline national legislators

By Clifford Ndujihe

LAGOS—THE National Leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has feigned knowledge of friction in the states between some governors and National Assembly members elected on its platform, which could make the aggrieved members to defect to other parties.

There have been complaints from some states such as Abia, Enugu, Benue and Kogi among others that the federal legislators were being sidelined by the governors, and the national leadership has not been honouring the promises made to the legislators, who suffered to keep the party afloat.

The aggrieved members contend that the PDP national hierarchy was dancing to the tune of the state governors and favouring those who recently joined the party from the All Progressives Congress, APC to the detriment of the old members.

Spokesman of Concerned PDP Youths, Chukwu Obi, said: “PDP has agreed to meet at Legacy House, Wednesday, to discuss this issue. If the results are not favourable, APC has concluded arrangements to welcome the aggrieved lawmakers with some mouth-watering offers.

“The lawmakers are waiting for the resumption date to perfect these plans.

We have observed the disquieting moves in some state chapters of the PDP, which if not checked, could cost the party not only the governorship elections in the states but also seats in the National Assembly and the states legislature. They all centre on the maneuverings of governors to exclude others from the party.

“The governors of the affected states are dropping the old PDP platforms together with old members, who have played vital roles so far in the party. There have been series of meetings held to work out a list of people, who must not be allowed to contest the elections under our party, PDP.

“Members who do not support these governors’ policy of exclusion of other party members are threatened. When we resisted all the threats and blackmails, the Governors and supporters have resorted to meeting with other political parties, and bargaining their re-election with offers of seats in constituencies that our party currently holds.

“It is these meetings that are generating the constant speculation that our Governors would soon decamp to the APC. These amount to anti-party activities and we would want to draw the attention of the National Chairman to them so that they can be investigated and the governors called to order,” Obi said.

Contacted, National Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Mr. Kola Ologbondiyan said the National Working Committee, NWC was not aware of the complaints and would discuss them if informed. “The NWC is unaware of the situation. The NWC is yet to be informed of the complaints. If there are such cases, they will be discussed,’’ he said.