PDP decries alleged violent attacks in Bayelsa community

.. It’s a cult clash, not political-Police

By Samuel Oyadongha

YENAGOA- THE Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, stakeholders in Brass local government area of Bayelsa State have decried the alleged attack on its members, party secretariat and security personnel in the area by armed youths suspected to be members of the All Progressive Congress, APC.

The PDP stakeholders led by Senator Ben Murray Bruce, representing Bayelsa East senatorial district, the Deputy Speaker of the Bayelsa State House of Assembly, Hon. Abraham Ngobere and the Caretaker chairman of Brass Local Government Area, Hon. Victor Isaiah said the alleged attack was masterminded by the leaders of the APC from the area.

But the Bayelsa State Police Command through its public relations officer, AsInim Butswat, dismmised the claim saying report at the command disposal showed that it was a cult clash and none of their personnel was attacked.

At a media briefing Thursday in Yenagoa, the Chairman of the Brass Local Government Council, Hon. Victor Isaiah, said the suspected armed APC members attacked the PDP secretariat, destroying the party flag and setting it ablaze.

He said: “When the incident happened, the Divisional Police Officer of Brass Council called me and informed me that some gunmen suspected to be APC members, opened fire on the security personnel and set ablaze the PDP flag at the secretariat.

“We are calling on the Inspector General of Police and the Director General of the DSS to investigate the incident.

“The mandate of the APC gunmen is to chase out the PDP members in Brass because the APC leader, Chief Timipre Sylva is coming for a burial ceremony in Brass.”

Also speaking, Senator Ben Murray Bruce, called on the appropriate authorities to invest more on security personnel in order to enhance optimal peformance.

According to him, the police station at Twon Brass is in a sorry state.

“The structure is not beffiting. There is need for the police authorities to invest more on its personnel. Mr. IG, there is need for more investment in personnel because of the sensitive nature of their constitutional responsibility.

“it is sad that the APC members opened fire on the law enforcement agents.”

Murray-Bruce however said the cry of PDP members is not about avenging the alleged series of attacks.

“if this is a pattern of attacks by the APC, it is barbaric and old fashioned, ” he lamented.

In his speech, the Deputy Speaker, Hon. Abraham Ngobere, who is from the area stressed the need for the protection of lives and property on the Brass Island.

He also called for a thorough investigation and bring the culprits to book so as to serve as deterrent to others.

Reacting to the incident, the Spokesman of the Bayelsa State Police Command, Asinim Butswat said the alleged violent attack was a clash among rival cult groups.

He said: “it is a cult clash. And none of our men were injured in any attack.”

On whether the attack was politically motivated, he simply replied “I don’t know about that,” adding that normalcy had been restored in the area with the people going about their legitimate businesses.