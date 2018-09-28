Party primaries: Gov. Bello directs stakeholders to return to wards

Gov. Abubakar Bello of Niger has directed stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to return to their wards and local government areas to participate for the party’s primaries.

A statement on Friday by Malam Jibrin Ndace, Chief Press Secretary to the governor, said that the governor enjoined all stakeholders to ensure that the exercise was conducted peacefully and in line with INEC guidelines.

Bello called on all security agencies to maintain peace and ensure a hitch-free primaries at all levels.

He reiterated his stand on direct primaries, adding that the system would carry all party members along and give everyone a sense of belonging.

“We are comfortable with the direct primaries because it is what our people and party want and we must be just and fair to all in accordance with the party ideals.

“I therefore urge all stakeholders to exercise their rights in peaceful, rancor-free and in atmosphere of mutual respect for one another,” he said.

The governor also pleaded with all aspirants to accept the outcome of the primaries in good faith and support those who emerge winners to work for the overall success of the party.

Bello commended members of the party for their loyalty and support and urged them to work for the progress and success of the party before, during and after the primaries.