Partnership with labour key to governance—Ambode

By Elizabeth Uwandu

Governor Akinwumi Ambode of Lagos State has said a good relation-ship with labour is nece-ssary for peaceful and effective governance.

Governor Ambode said this at a four-day training for heads of labour unions, organised by the state’s Ministry of Establishment, Training and Pension, facilitated by Rosette Consulting Firm.

Ambode, represented by the ministry’s commissioner, Dr. Akintola Oke, explained that the training, which would be continous, will, among other things, help effective bargaining between labour and the state on workers’ welfare.

In his speech, entitled Trade Unionism, Collective Bargaining and Leadership for Trade Union Leaders, the governor said: “The training aims to identify approaches and practices around the world which enabled unions and public sector employers to engage in negotiation on conditions of workers on a fair footing, and with minimal disruption to public services.”

On his part, Mr. Idowu Adelaku, state Chairman, Nigerian Labour Congress, NLC, said the training was commenda-ble, while calling for the implementation of the minimum wage.

Others who spoke at the workshop were Mr. Ogunyemi Frances, Chairman, Training Congress, Lagos State; Mr. Rasak Adio-Falade, Chairman, Lagos State Public Service Joint Negotiating Council; Mr. Ayorinde Ezekiel, Deputy Director, and Acting Head, Labour Management Relations, Micheal Imoudu National Institute for Labour Studies.