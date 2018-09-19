Owerri Customs intercepts military hardware, illicit drugs, others

By Godfrey Bivbere

The Nigeria Customs Service, NCS, Federal Operations Unit Zone ‘C’ Owerri, has intercepted a truck with military hardware and other illicit medicaments concealed among other imports.

Disclosing this in Owerri, Customs Area Controller, CAC, of the Unit, Kayode Olusemire, said the offensive items were intercepted by a mobile patrol team at the bridge-head axis of Onitsha in Anambra state.

Olusemire gave a breakdown of the items impounded to include; 90 pairs of military camouflage uniform, 97 pieces of military camouflage jungle hats, 202 pieces of military camouflage round neck vest and 20 pieces of military camouflage singlet.

Other items seized by the Unit are; 40 pieces of military camouflage jungle boots, 10 pieces of military camouflage water bags, two rolls of plain military khaki material, seven cartons of 402 packs of hydrochloride royal tramadol containing 10x10x10 tablets made in India and four cartons of 60 packs tramadol injection, made in India.

Also, three cartons of 140 packs of CSP with codeine cough syrup made in United Kingdom, UK, 100 packs of Diazepam made in India, Two (2) cartons of 231 packs of Juhel D5 tablets, one carton of 100 packs of Pankizol, 10 cartons of new flipchart board, 51 cartons of lion school chalk and a carton of file.

The Customs boss stated that the seizure was made following a tip off from informants and he urged the public to emulate such patriotism and forward valuable information to the Service.

He added that two suspects are in custody and thorough investigation is ongoing.

Recall that the Unit had earlier in the month of July, made a seizure of military hardware.