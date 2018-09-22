OsunDecides2018 : We’re yet to see vote buying – TMG

By Dapo Akinrefon

The Transition Monitoring Group, TMG, says it is yet to observe vote buying in the governorship election in Osun State.



Coordinator of TMG, Dr. Abiola Akiyode-Afolabi said this while addressing newsmen in Iragbi, Osun State.

While she commended the electoral process, she said the group is yet to witness an form of vote buying in the places monitored.

She said: “It’s been quite peaceful, we have seen a huge number of people come out and that means that the people of Osun State have decided to do what is expected of them on election day and also to elect the new governor for the state.

We have been around and we have gotten reports from 250 observers on the field and from the report, INEC has improved particularly on logistic issues that they used to have. Their officials were out on time as early as 7am.

“The vote also started early in some places. Unlike what we saw in Ekiti state, where there was obvious vote buying everywhere, we realized that we didn’t see much of that today but that does not mean it’s no happening. It is not in the open space like it was done in Ekiti State.

“In terms of card reader, we have only gotten on report of card reader malfunctioning and that was at a polling unit in Iragbiji but we have not seen that in places we have been to. TMG has over 300. Observers across the state but we have not gotten any report that undermined the integrity of the electoral process.”