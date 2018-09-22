OsunDecides2018 : Police order arrest of those flaunting movement rule

The Security Coordinator Joshak Habila, a Deputy Inspector-General of Police (DIG) in the ongoing Osun election has ordered all field operatives to arrest those flaunting movement rule following reports of some Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftains who were said to be patrolling round Osun State.



Habila said they had no business moving round the state on election day, and that the Electoral Act, 2011, clearly stipulates those allowed to move about on election day.

According to the Nation Habila said “We have reports that a big personality in the country who is not supposed to be here were sighted moving around with some others. I have told my men to prevent his further movement once he is seen. We will also bring him to justice.”

“We deployed lesser number of security personnel because Osun State has less flash points and it is peaceful. Osun citizens have mature minds and they are accommodating.

“They have shown that they understand the rules of the game, are ready to submit to constituted authority and play according to rules of the game.

“You have heard the observers yourself and they have commended the smoothness of the process. You can also see the security men deployed and how they are doing their jobs. I have told the observers that our target is to set the pace for other African nations to emulate.”