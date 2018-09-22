Breaking News
#OsunDecides2018 : PDP alledges plots to disenfranchise voters

On 11:10 am

Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has said there were attempts to disenfranchise voters in the ongoing Osun state election.

Speaking on his Twitter handle Kola Ologbondiyan, the National Publicity Secretary of the PDP tweeted
‘My attention has also been drawn to attempts to disenfranchise voters in @OfficialPDPNig strongholds by distributing malfunctioning card readers between 8am-12pm.They also seek to deploy intimidation tactics to scare voters,hijack boxes&indulge in massive vote buying btw 12-4pm.’

