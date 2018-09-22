OsunDecides2018: Journalist escapes death

Mr Abayomi Akinlolu, a correspondence with Global Excellence, Saturday miraculously escaped death in an accident that happened around Steel Rolling Mills area along Osogbo-Ikirun Road.

Reports have it that the accident was caused by a van belonging to the National Drug Law and Enforcement Agency which swerved off its path.

Akinlolu who regained consciousness after the accident opined, “I was on my way to Ikirun and I was behind a Hilux van belonging to the National Drug Law and Enforcement Agency.

“Somebody who, they picked, I think a prison official, wanted to alight and the driver of the NDLEA suddenly swerved to my path. In an attempt to avoid colliding with the van, I swerved and the car climbed the median and came down twice.

“I hit my head against the windscreen, the shaft pulled out and the bumper and the vender were badly damaged. My escape was miraculous.

“Two persons that first came asked me where was the driver, I told them that I was the one but they couldn’t believe. I am just lucky to be alive.”

Details later: