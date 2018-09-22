OsunDecides : Impressive turn out, as Adeleke says opponents are afraid he will win

By Dayo Johnson

Osogbo- VOTERS trooped out en mass to cast their vote during the fifth governorship election in Osun State.

As early as 7am the voting centres were jam-packed with voters waiting for INEC officials.

Voting materials arrived the centres on time while the voters had already formed queues.

Security operatives were strategically placed to curtail any crisis while the restriction of movement was effective.

The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Senator Demola Adeleke arrived at his Abegunde ward 2 unit 9 in Ede area of the state at 8am and voted by 8:08am.

Speaking with newsmen, Adeleke said that those levelling unfounded allegations against him ” were afraid that he would win the election”

” Those levelling all those unfounded allegations against me are afraid that i will win the election and they believe with these allegations my teaming supporters would be weary.

” Here am I as you can see I have voted and I am going to win this election. Let them continue to raise false allegations against me.

Adeleke said that reports from the field as at the time he was speaking with newsmen was going on smoothly.