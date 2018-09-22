OsunDecides: Adeleke wins polling unit

Senator Ademola Adeleke, the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party has won his polling unit as vote counting began in Osun state.



He polled 154 votes, while the APC candidate Gboyega Oyetola polled 35 votes. Candidates of Social Democratic Party and Africa Democratic Party got two votes each.

Adeleke voted in polling unit 2 ward 9 in Ede North LGA.

The result was tighter Ward 3, Polling unit 5 in Boluwaduro Local Government.

The APC candidate was tied 17 votes apiece in the result declared. The SDP candidate got 16 votes, the ADP 12 votes, while APP and NEPP candidates got one vote each. Sixty four votes were cast here, three of which were voided.