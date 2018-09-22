OsunDecides: Adeleke, Omisore, Oyetola wins polling wnits

By Gbenga Olarinoye
The candidate of All of Progressives Congress APC, Alhaji Gboyega Oyetola is on the lead in Saturday governorship election in Osun state according to the unofficial results received by our correspondent, he was closely followed by the PDP candidate, Senator Ademola Adeleke and Otunba Iyiola Omisore of SDP .
Though, all the candidates did very well in their various wards but the results are yet to be confirmed by the INEC.
The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in the Osun State governorship election, Senator Ademola Adeleke, won his polling unit.
He polled 154 votes to defeat Gboyega Oyetola of the All Progressives Congress and other candidates at the Abogunde/Sagba ward 2, unit 9 in Ede.
Also the SDP candidate, Senator Iyiola Omisore also won his polling unit.
Omisore who voted at More Ward 1,unit 3, St Gabriel Primary School defeated his co-contestants at his unit. See the result; APC 37, ADP 6, ADC 2, PDP 9, SDP 178
At Olorunda Local, Ward 1 unit 12, APC – 222, PDP -66, SDP – 78, ADP-06.
Osogbo Local Government Area, Ward 4, unit 13 APC 113, PDP 85, SDP 87 , ADP 11
Boluwaduro local govt ward 7, unit 5, Eripa APC 79, PDP 39, ADC 1, SDP 16, ADP 21. Ward 7, unit 2 SDP 23, PDP 77, APC 57, ADP 15 .
Igbajo, Boluwaduro local govt , ward 5, unit 4 APC 72, PDP 68, ADP 47, SDP 11
These are the available results so far.
Unit 4 Ward 2 Ilesa West
APC 107
PDP 90
Osogbo ward 13 unit 7
APC 100
SDP 32
PDP 90
Ilesa unit 2
APC -46
PDP 43
SDP -21
009 ward 11 Olorunda LG, Ilie
APC -121
PDP – 47
SDP – 17
Ejigbo L.G.
Ward 3 unit 5 result
ADC ..2
SDP…11
App 1
PDP 73
APC 126
Ila Ward 8 unit 12 oko awo
APC 34
PDP 20
SDP 1
Ejigbo LG, Ward 9, Unit 4
APC 81
PDP 62
SDP 12
ADC 2
ADP 2
Ward 04 (Faji/Opete), Odo Otin LGA, unit 5
APC 125
PDP 33
SDP 07
WARD 13, UNIT 13 OSOGBO LG
APC: 81 Votes
ADP: 1 vote
SDP: 35 votes
PDP: 17 votes
Ila local govt
Ward 03 unit 05
APC 114
PDP 99
ADP 02
EdeNorth ward 10 unit 3
PDP: 122
APC: 42
SDP: 3
Elerin Ward 9 Unit 10
APC 33
SDP 23
PDP 21
Elerin ward 9, unit 2
APC 42
SDP 19
PDP 21.