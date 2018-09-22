OsunDecides: Adeleke, Omisore, Oyetola wins polling wnits

By Gbenga Olarinoye

The candidate of All of Progressives Congress APC, Alhaji Gboyega Oyetola is on the lead in Saturday governorship election in Osun state according to the unofficial results received by our correspondent, he was closely followed by the PDP candidate, Senator Ademola Adeleke and Otunba Iyiola Omisore of SDP .



Though, all the candidates did very well in their various wards but the results are yet to be confirmed by the INEC.

The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in the Osun State governorship election, Senator Ademola Adeleke, won his polling unit.

He polled 154 votes to defeat Gboyega Oyetola of the All Progressives Congress and other candidates at the Abogunde/Sagba ward 2, unit 9 in Ede.

Also the SDP candidate, Senator Iyiola Omisore also won his polling unit.

Omisore who voted at More Ward 1,unit 3, St Gabriel Primary School defeated his co-contestants at his unit. See the result; APC 37, ADP 6, ADC 2, PDP 9, SDP 178

At Olorunda Local, Ward 1 unit 12, APC – 222, PDP -66, SDP – 78, ADP-06.

Osogbo Local Government Area, Ward 4, unit 13 APC 113, PDP 85, SDP 87 , ADP 11

Boluwaduro local govt ward 7, unit 5, Eripa APC 79, PDP 39, ADC 1, SDP 16, ADP 21. Ward 7, unit 2 SDP 23, PDP 77, APC 57, ADP 15 .

Igbajo, Boluwaduro local govt , ward 5, unit 4 APC 72, PDP 68, ADP 47, SDP 11

These are the available results so far.

Unit 4 Ward 2 Ilesa West

APC 107

PDP 90

Osogbo ward 13 unit 7

APC 100

SDP 32

PDP 90

Ilesa unit 2

APC -46

PDP 43

SDP -21

Osun College of Education (Ilesa), Unit 2 Result

APC-46

PDP – 43

SDP-21

009 ward 11 Olorunda LG, Ilie

APC -121

PDP – 47

SDP – 17

Ejigbo L.G.

Ward 3 unit 5 result

ADC ..2

SDP…11

App 1

PDP 73

APC 126

Ila Ward 8 unit 12 oko awo

APC 34

PDP 20

SDP 1

Ejigbo LG, Ward 9, Unit 4

APC 81

PDP 62

SDP 12

ADC 2

ADP 2

Ward 04 (Faji/Opete), Odo Otin LGA, unit 5

APC 125

PDP 33

SDP 07

WARD 13, UNIT 13 OSOGBO LG

APC: 81 Votes

ADP: 1 vote

SDP: 35 votes

PDP: 17 votes

Ila local govt

Ward 03 unit 05

APC 114

PDP 99

ADP 02

EdeNorth ward 10 unit 3

PDP: 122

APC: 42

SDP: 3

Elerin Ward 9 Unit 10

APC 33

SDP 23

PDP 21

Elerin ward 9, unit 2

APC 42

SDP 19

PDP 21.