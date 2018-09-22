Osun: Why Nigerians don’t trust the Police – Fasehun, Afegbua, Yakassai

By Chioma Anyagafu

Although the school certificate scandal involving Osun State Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, governorship candidate, Sen Ademola Adeleke is smoldering after interventions from high places, Nigerians are still unsure if the Nigerian Police which was at the centre of the scandal could be trusted to conduct a free and fair election in Nigeria.

Recall that the police had summoned Adeleke.

The police had alleged that Adeleke, his family, and associates connived with some school administrators to allow him sit for the National Examination Council (NECO) in 2017.

He was subsequently directed to immediately turn himself in to face prosecution.

Adeleke, however, has expressed optimism that he would win today’s election and dance to the Government House as the governor of the state. He said the APC-led government had inflicted hardship on the people, saying he was confident of winning because of the support he enjoyed from the people throughout the state.

Adeleke said: “I will dance to the Government House after winning Osun governorship election on Saturday.

“I have been tagged dancing Senator, but this shouldn’t be used against me because everybody dances. Have you seen someone who doesn’t dance? I am winning this election and I will dance to the Government House after that.”

In the face of the confusion involving the police and the PDP gubernatorial candidate in Osun election, more Nigerians have expressed doubt in the police handling of the 2019 general elections.

Elder statesman, Tanko Yakassai said: “The fact that Buhari picked this IGP who thinks he is working for him is worrisome. He has often shown that he owes allegiance to Buhari and not to Nigerians. He is the IGP and should work for Nigerians and not Buhari. Adeleke is contesting elections and any charge against him can wait. And to imagine that the Police did not charge him officially but through a press release is another thing.

That is not right. Adeleke is not a stranger. He is a member of the Senate. The way these things are going, the IGP cannot be trusted to conduct a fair election. The Police have been known to preside over ballot -box snatching and election rigging in past elections. It is not right. The Police should owe their allegiance to the people and not the President. The Police should stop compromising in election matters and pay their allegiance to all Nigerians.

But Chief Richard Akinjide would not be dragged into the argument. “I don’t want to comment on this,” Akinjide told Saturday Vanguard.

Founder of Oodua People’s Congress, OPC, Dr. Fredrick Fasehun in his reaction said the police cannot be trusted to conduct a healthy election in Nigeria.

He said: “I don’t think the Police can conduct healthy elections in Nigeria. The problem of fake certificates involves many politicians in Nigeria today. It has been a recurrent problem in Nigeria. People present fake certificates and get away with it. So, why single out one person for attack whereas others have been doing it and getting away with it?

The Police should be fair in the elections and know that Nigeria and her interests should be protected and not the interest of a few. “For Senator Franca Afegbua,

“there are many cases of fake certificates which have not been revealed. Some were revealed but nothing was done. The truth is that people don’t trust the police ordinarily even when elections are not taking place. A country and its citizens should be able to trust its police but that has not been the case in Nigeria even in ordinary times.”