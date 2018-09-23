Osun State election : APC, PDP supporters teargassed at INEC Office

.

By Gbenga Olarinoye, Osogbo

Osun State election-With four local government areas of Osun state to have the results of last Saturday election collated and officially announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC, supporters of the All Progressives Congress APC and the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP clashed at the main entrance gate of the commission forcing the security officers deployed for the election to throw several cans of canister to disperse them.



Though reasons for the violence clash between the two leading political parties could not be ascertained immediately, but it was gathered that various results being posted on the social media that cannot be substantiated triggered many of the supporters to come to INEC office along government secretariat, Andre, Osogbo for confirmation.

The incident that happened at about 9.20 am forced those inside the INEC including journalists and both local and foreign observers to run for cover.

The situation was however immediately brought under control while the voters ballot collation and announcement of the results continued.