Osun rerun: PDP’s Adeleke wins Orolu Polling unit

Senator Ademola Adeleke, candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party won one of the seven polling units in Orolu LG, one of the councils where the rerun election held on Thursday.

He polled 64 votes in Orolu Ward 9, Unit 3 polling unit, while his APC rival, Gboyega Oyetola got 41 votes.

However, the APC candidate beat him by wide margin in Orolu ward 8, unit 4. He polled 198 votes, while Adeleke got a paltry 15 votes.

It was bad news as well for Adeleke in Ife South, where the party’s agent did not report for duty. He got 15 votes, while the APC candidate ran away with 283 votes.

The PDP candidate came into the rerun with an advantage of 353 votes. But he appears to be fading out from his pole position.