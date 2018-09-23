Breaking News
Osun Re-run : We expect to win at first ballot – Aregbesola

On 6:27 pmIn News, Osun Polls by adekunleComments

By Dapo Akinrefon
Governor Rauf Aregbesola of Osun State, Saturday, expressed optimism of the APC winning at the first ballot during next Thursday’s re-run election.

A picture taken on September 22, 2018 shows an electoral officer raising a ballot to count results in a ward after the Osun State gubernatorial election in Ede, near Osogbo, Osun State in southwest Nigeria.
The Osun election is seen as a litmus test for the president’s popularity as he seeks a second term in February. / AFP PHOTO /

Aregbesola, who spoke through his Media Adviser, Mr. Sola Fasure, said: “We expect to win at the first ballot. We believe in the rule of law and due process and democrats, we will abide by INEC’s decision, it is okay by us. If there was no cancellation in those areas, we would have won outrightly without the need for the rerun.”


