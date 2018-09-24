Osun re-run : Omisore lists condition for APC, PDP

By Gbenga Olarinoye, Osogbo

Ahead of Thursday’s re-run election to conclude the governorship election in Osun State, both leaders of the All Progressives Congress APC and the People’s Democratic Party PDP are soliciting for the support of Senator Iyiola Omisore.

The Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki Monday met with Senator Iyiola Omisore at his country home in Ile-Ife in a closed-door meeting with Senator Omisore and some of the leaders of the Social Democratic Party, SDP.

Speaking with newsmen after a closed door meeting with Omisore, Dr. Saraki said he came to solicit for Omisore’s support over the re-run adding that they agreed in principle with Omisore’s conditions to get his support for the exercise.

According to him, Omisore was a major stakeholder in Osun and therefore central to peace, growth, development and good government in Osun.

His words: “we had a fruitful discussion with Senator Omisore. He used to be with us. And we believe he is helping us now. I am optimistic of a good outing for PDP.

“After meeting with him, I am more optimistic now that with his support, PDP will win. We are confident of a good outing. I am more confident now.

“I was hard on INEC because it declared Osun poll inconclusive after doing a good job. The issue of vote-buying was at the front burner, but that was reduced to the bearers minimum as against what we witnessed during Ekiti poll.

“At the end of the day, the poll was again declared inclusive. That like takes away all commendations that should have gone the way of INEC.”

Saraki however expressed optimism that the Peoples Democratic Party will win the election and Senator Ademola Adeleke declared winner of the election.

He said Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) failed to get his full commendations because Osun poll was declared inconclusive.

Speaking, Omisore said he would be willing to support any political party that would implement his agenda of good governance, payment of full salaries to workers and prompt payment of pensioners allowances.

Omisore said: “I have given my programmes to both APC and PDP. My programme is like this; payment of salaries and pensions. Good governance is what is important to me.

“Anyone between the two that will do that will get my support. I am passionate about Osun and my interest is the welfare of the people of this state. I have told those sent to me. At the appropriate time, we will tell you where we are going.”

Osun poll was declared inconclusive after elections were cancelled in 7 units in Ifon Orolu local government, Osogbo, Ife North and Ife South local government areas.

Omisore’s father, Oba David Omisore, is the ruler of Garage Olode, a town in Ife South, where election in two units were cancelled.

Also, Omisore came third in the governorship poll, after garnering a total of 128, 049 votes and his support may determine the fate of the fate of PDP candidate, who is leading and the APC candidate, who is second in the poll.