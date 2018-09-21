Osun polls: AD denies withdrawing from election

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

The Alliance for Democracy (AD) has denied the news of withdrawal of its candidate from tomorrow’s governorship election in Osun State.



In a reaction to the news, the Director of Communication of the Olugbenga Akintola campaign, Niyi Omotoso, stated that “our attention has been drawn to a news circulating, especially on social media, that the Governorship candidate of AD has joined forces with other candidates to withdraw from tomorrow’s elections.

“We categorically deny this as ‘fake’ news and wish to assure all our supporters and the general public that Olugbenga Akintola, the AD candidate, has not withdrawn and will not withdraw from the governorship election of September 22.

“We vigorously condemn the motivation of those who initiated the news; it is obvious that their intent is nothing but immorality that is beyond comprehension.

“We remind Osun citizens that the Alliance for Democracy (AD) is a party of values that will never betray the trust and confidence of its members, supporters, and well-wishers. AD has not entered into any agreement to support the candidate of any other party whatsoever.

“Olugbenga Akintola remains in the race and confident of victory. The general public should disregard the news accordingly.”