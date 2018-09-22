Osun poll: INEC warns against publication of false results

The Independent National Electoral (INEC) has warned against announcing or publishing false election results as the collation of the Osun governorship election results has begun.

The Commission gave the warning on Saturday through its twitter handle @inecnigeria.

It said that the official results would be available as announced by the election Returning Officer.

“Announcing or publishing a false election result is an offence.

“I is a criminal offence punishable by a term of imprisonment.

“The official #OsunDecides2018 results will be uploaded on our platforms as declared by the Returning Officer,” the commission said.

NAN