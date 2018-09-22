Osun poll: CSOs laud security agencies’ professionalism

Abuja – Some Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) monitoring the ongoing Osun governorship election have commended the high level of professionalism displayed by security personnel deployed for the poll.

In a telephone interview in Abuja, the Executive Director, Women Arise for Change Initiative, Mrs Joe Okei-Odumakin, said the security agencies had so far displayed the highest level of professionalism in their coverage of the exercise.

Okei-Odumakin also commended the turnout of voters during the poll, describing it as “ massive”.

“It was a massive turnout of voters. It is relatively calm. The election started early. The security agencies have so far displayed highest level of professionalism and we still want them to remain transparent,” she said.

Okei-Odumakin, who also said that the organisation had deployed 100 observers across the 30 local government areas of the state, said that 20 roving observers were also on ground to monitor the poll.

‘’I have also personally gone to Ede, Modakeke, Iragbiji and I am in Ife now,” she said.

According to her, the poll has so far been peaceful and the voters have conducted themselves well.

She said none of the observers had brought any report on shortages of election materials as at the time of the interview.

Also in a telephone interview Esther Uzoma, a member of the Nigeria Civil Society Situation Room, commended the police and other security agencies deployed for the election for their good conduct.

Uzoma also noted the massive turnout of voters in the places she had visited, so far.

‘’We have covered Osun South and Ede and right now, we are going to Ikire. The election has been peaceful, the security agencies are conducting themselves well,” she said.

NAN reports that there are 3,010 Polling Units and 755 Polling Points spread across the three senatorial districts and 30 local governments areas of the state.

Although INEC registered a total of 1,682,495 voters, some 400,000 Permanent Voters Cards remained uncollected as at Friday.

48 parties are participating in the election, but the frontline candidates are: Gboyega Oyetola of the All Progressives Congress (APC); Ademola Adeleke of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Iyiola Omisore of the Social Democratic Party (SDP).(NAN)