Osun : PDP warns Police against harassing Adeleke

…As CUPP tasks Buhari to show certificate

…Buhari restrains Police from arresting Adeleke

By Dirisu Yakubu

ABUJA-The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Wednesday cautioned Police operatives against harassing its candidate in the September 22 governorship election in Osun state, Senator Ademola Adeleke over alleged malpractices in the National Examination Council, NECO held in 2017.



The party described the latest twist in the Adeleke certificate saga as horrible, nauseating and displeasing.

The Nigerian Police had shortly after the PDP rally in Osogbo where Adeleke declared the end for the ruling party in the state, invited the governorship candidate and three others to appear before its Special Investigation Panel with immediate effect in connection with alleged examination malpractices.

But in a statement issued by the party’s image maker, Kola Ologbondiyan, Wednesday, the PDP said “The sudden realization of allegations that Adeleke was involved in a National Examination Council (NECO) exam malpractice in 2017, as well as his subsequent invitation by the police, barely two days before the governorship election, is a ploy by the All Progressives Congress, APC, to distract the PDP candidate and if possible, put him out of circulation before and during the election.

“The Police needs to be educated that the West African Examination Council, WAEC, has already confirmed that Senator Adeleke wrote his WAEC examination in 1981, thus ending the earlier unnecessary controversy about his WAEC status.

“This is the same Police that have not been able to invite the disgraced erstwhile Minister of Finance, Kemi Adeosun, who confessed to having a forged National Youth Service Corps, NYSC Exemption Certificate or the Special Assistant to the President on Prosecution and Chairman of the Special Investigative Panel for the Recovery of Public Property, Chief Okoi Obono-Obla, whose certificate, WAEC openly told the National Assembly, is fake,” the statement read in part.

It called on the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris to call his men to order, adding that Osun people should be allowed to choose their governor freely, without intimidation.

Meanwhile, the Coalition of United Political Parties, CUPP has challenged President Muhammadu Buhari to produce his school certificate, now that WAEC has laid to rest all allegation regarding the status of Adeleke.

The coalition in a statement by its 1st spokesman, Ikenga Ugochinyere further tasked the Buhari-led government to look within and fish out all those allegedly parading doctored certificates.

“It gladdens our hearts that Senator Adeleke did not hire 13 Senior Advocates of Nigeria, SANs, to frustrate the hearing of the case by filing numerous frivolous applications and appeals like President Muhammadu Buhari did when summoned to court to produce his own certificate. Mr. Buhari who undeservedly prides himself as Mr. Integrity is yet to provide his certificate; apparently because he does not have any. How can one attach integrity to such a character? President Buhari is hereby called upon to now direct the Army Secretary to produce the certificate he tendered to the Army on the day he joined the Nigerian Army.

“The Buhari administration has now become shameless, purposeless, conscienceless and clueless. The plot by the APC government working with the Police which now behaves like the security arm of the APC to arrest key opposition governorship candidates and their supporters 24 hours to election to deprive them of the chance to make adequate preparation for the election shall be resisted,” the statement read.

Buhari stops IGP from inviting Adeleke

President Muhammadu Buhari however has ordered the Inspector General of Police, to put on hold the invitation of Senator Adeleke to the force headquarters to answer questions bordering on examination malpractice, criminal conspiracy, impersonation, breach of duty and aiding and abetting against him.

A Presidency source who pleaded for anonymity, told newsman that President Buhari urged the Police authority to put on hold the invitation until after Saturday’s polls.