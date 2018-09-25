OSUN GUBER: Why Omisore should support Adeleke

A frontline contestant for the House of Representatives seat in Idanre/Ifedore Federal Constituency on the platform of the SDP has asked his party’s governorship candidate in the yet to be concluded Osun gubernatorial election, His Excellency Iyiola Omisore, to support the PDP flag bearer in the rerun scheduled for Thursday September 27th by INEC.

Tajudeen Adefisoye, Aka Small Alhaji, stated this while fielding questions from journalists in Akure on Monday.

He said his position is predicated on the fact that the rerun is a 2 horse race between the PDP & APC and that from all available statistics at his disposal, the APC has failed woefully in governance in the state and have been rejected by the people. He said what Osun needs now is an injection of new ideas to move the state forward, which he believes can be achieved through an alliance between the PDP & SDP.

Speaking further, he said the recent visit by the Senate President as well as other political juggernauts that have reached out to his principal is an indication that His Excellency Iyiola Omisore is not a push over in the state & enjoys the goodwill of the people. He said, the PDP, having realised that they cannot do it alone, is more than enough reason why His Excellency, Iyiola Omisore should bury the hatchet & work with them in the interest of the good people of Osun.

This is not about personal interest anymore but the people’s interest and I therefore advice His Excellency to put the people first (as he has done in the past) and work with the PDP to free the state from the chains of the last 8years. It’s time for us to all work together for the liberation of our state & take it back from the cabal that has milked the state dry in the last 8years