Osun Guber Poll: Police deny FG’s payment of N50,000 to its personnel

Abuja – The Nigeria Police Force has denied that the Federal Government paid N50,000 to police constables on election duty in Osun for the governorship election scheduled for Sept. 22.



The report had alleged that the Federal Government was paying N50,000 to constables on election duty in Osun.

A statement by the force spokesman, acting DCP Jimoh Moshood on Wednesday in Abuja, said that the amount paid to police personnel on election duty in Osun was Duty Tour Allowance ( DTA) for 10 days.

” The force wishes to categorically state that the story is absolutely misleading and an outright misinformation which is figment of imagination of the writers.

“The Federal Government did not pay constables N50,000 each for election duty, others more as claimed in the report,”he said.

Moshood said that the payment of allowance to officers and men of the force and other Security and Safety Agencies in election security was statutory.

He explained that DTA for constables to sergeant was N5,000 per day for 10 days which amounts to N50,000.

Others are: Inspector to Chief Superintendent of Police – N12,000 DTA per Day X 10 Days = N120,000, Assistant Commissioner of Police to Assistant Inspector General of Police is N16,000 DTA per Day X 10 Days = N160,000 while Deputy Inspector-General of Police is N20,000 DTA per Day X 10 Days = N200,000.

He said that the force would continue to hold the media in a very high regard and as veritable partners in ensuring the protection of lives and property of all Nigerians.

The spokesman implores the media not to be used to publish unverified, misleading, mischievous and beer palour gossip.

He enjoined members of the public to disregard, discountenance the story as untrue, misleading and misinformation. (NAN)