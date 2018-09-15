Osun Guber: PDP urges Buhari to unfreeze Adeleke’s account

By Dirisu Yakubu

ABUJA- The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to direct the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to immediately unfreeze the private account of the PDP governorship Candidate in the September 22, 2018 Osun election, Senator Ademola Adeleke, and those of his family members, including music star, David Adeleke (Davido).

The party in a statement by its spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan described the freezing of the accounts as oppressive, tyrannical, provocative and a direct recipe for crisis in the state, “given that the people of Osun are solidly behind Adeleke ahead of the election.”

It also directed its members, including state governors, officials at zonal and state chapters, national and states assembly members, all presidential and governorship aspirants as well as other stakeholders, particularly, in the southwest zone, to immediately commence movement into Osun state with their political machinery to campaign and support the PDP candidate.

“The freezing of the Adelekes’ accounts by an agency of the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led Federal Government, a week to the governorship election, underscores the fact that APC is mortally afraid of our candidate and has been seeking ways to undermine his electoral fortunes.

“Such savage attack on innocent citizens confirms the viciousness of the Buhari-led APC administration to use any means whatsoever to subjugate Nigerians and appropriate power to itself at all cost.

“Does it not smack of political brutality that President Buhari approved the secret release of N16.6 billion to Osun APC to pay thugs to manhandle voters and rig the election, while his EFCC is unleashed to freeze the legitimate account of our candidate and his family not minding the collateral damage such would have on millions that benefit from the goodwill of the family?

“The PDP therefore calls on the people of Osun state to collectively condemn this wickedness meted out on their son and members of his family and ensure that they use their votes to make a resounding statement against the APC by voting enmasse for their beloved son, come September 22, 2018,” the statement read.