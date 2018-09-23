Breaking News
Translate

Osun guber : Ortom commends PDP, electorates

On 4:53 pmIn News, Osun Polls by adekunleComments

By Peter Duru
Makurdi – Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom has commended the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Osun State for taking the lead in the governorship election which was later declared inclusive by Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.

Gov. Ortom of Benue State

The Governor in a statement Sunday through his Chief Press Secretary, CPS, Terver Akase Ortom said “the conduct of the Osun election reflects the resolve of many Nigerians to reject impunity and give their mandate to PDP in the 2019 elections.”

He also commends the people of Osun State for the peaceful manner they conducted themselves during the polls.

Ortom urge them to sustain their support for the PDP and complete the good work they started in the coming re-run election.


Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.