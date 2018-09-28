Osun election :YIAGA Africa sues for peace, maturity

A Civil Society Organisation(CSO), YIAGA Africa, on Friday called on political parties, candidates and the people of Osun to show political maturity and maintain peace during the post-election period.

Mr Ezenwa Nwagwu, a board member of YIAGA Africa in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), said that the group under its Watching The Vote (WTV),project monitored the Osun election.

Nwagwu also urged all parties to adhere to legal provisions for filing electoral claims and disputes should such claims be filed before an election tribunal.

He said that said that the group was committed to promoting electoral integrity.

“YIAGA Africa calls on the security forces to undertake an in-depth review of the conduct of agents deployed during the Sept. 27 polls and to sanction any officer found guilty of negligence, complicity and violation of human rights.

“YIAGA Africa encourages INEC to make public the data from the E-Collation and E-Transmission of results and to publicise polling unit level results online in a timely manner to further enhance public confidence in the officially announced results.’’

Nwagwu commended INEC on the timely opening of polls with essential materials present as well as the timely announcement of results.

He commended the people of Osun for their peaceful conduct throughout the period of the hotly contested governorship election, which he said, was a testament to the growing strength of Nigerian democracy.

He urged the people of the state to remain peaceful, vigilant and active in holding the government accountable.

The board member said that YIAGA Africa through its WatchingTheVote, initiative remained committed to promoting credible elections by providing independent information on the conduct of elections and independently verifying the accuracy of election results.

He said that the group would continue to observe the post-election period, including monitoring the adjudication of any eventual electoral claims or disputes