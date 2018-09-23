Osun election : INEC can’t declare Adeleke winner, APC tells PDP

By Omeiza Ajayi

Osun election – The All Progressives Congress APC has rejected calls by the Peoples Democratic Party PDP asking the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC to declare Ademola Adeleke its candidate in Saturday’s inconclusive Osun governorship election.



APC however hailed the Osun electorate, INEC, security agencies and relevant stakeholders over the conduct of Saturday’s inconclusive governorship election in the state which was largely peaceful despite some reported irregularities.

In the statement signed by acting spokesman of the ruling party, Yekini Nabena, it said; “While we continue to improve on our electoral processes, particularly correcting some irregularities witnessed in Saturday’s election, the APC commends the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration which has continually exhibited its commitment to ensuring that elections are more peaceful, transparent, credible and acceptable.

“This is a departure from the situation under past Peoples Democratic Party PDP administrations where the people’s will was subverted and elections where manipulated. We hereby reject the PDP’s baseless calls that the inconclusive Osun governorship election is announced in its favour.

“In the leadup to the rerun election, we call on the Osun electorate, party supporters and members to remain upbeat and focused on the task of consolidating on the APC Change administration in the state by voting for the victory of our candidate, Gboyega Oyetola”.