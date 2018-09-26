Osun election : Government declares Thursday public holiday

By Dayo Johnson

The Osun Government has declared Thursday as public holiday to enable electorate to vote in the re-run gubernatorial election.



A statement by Mr Sola Fasure, the Media Aide to Gov. Rauf Aregbesola in Osogbo said that the public holiday was to enable workers to participate in the rerun governorship election.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Operations and Security Coordinator for the election Joshak Habila has warned that only eligible voters and officials would be allowed near polling units in the areas where rerun would take place.

Habila said: “We have an intelligence report that, there is a grand plan to turn the election gruesomely violent and deadly by arming thugs to unleash mayhem at polling centers.

“As law enforcement agencies, the police and other security agencies would not permit the breakdown of law and order.

“Those of them preparing for “fire for fire” must be ready to bear the consequences of their actions which are designed to undermine this particular democratic process.

“It should be noted that the Nigeria Police Force will remain proactive and would not rest on its oars in the task to decode the identities of those democratic enemies.

“Residents are requested to be law abiding and go about their lawful duties without fear and with the full assurance of the protection of law abiding citizens and voters who are out there to exercise their franchise.

“The Police and other law enforcement agencies have been deployed to maintain law and order and protect lives and property of residents.”

The DIG appealed to residents to report all suspicious activities to the police, such as solicitation for votes, buying of Permanent Voters Cards (PVC) and any plan to rig or disrupt the election.

He said that “Troublemakers and other interlopers are warned to keep away from the polling units and indeed from any part of the state. The police and other security agencies will leave no stone unturned to protect lives and property and maintain peace,” End