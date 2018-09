Oshiomhole inaugurates APC screening C’tee

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole on Thursday inaugurated a high-level legislative screening and appeals committee for the Party’s 386 Senate, 1587 House of representatives aspirants.

Prof. Oserheimen Osunbor, Chief Timipre Sylva, Ahmad Sani Yerima, Ken Nnamani, Sharon Ikeazor, Bukar Abba Ibrahim, Senator Olorunnimbe Mamora are among heads of committees.

Full List Below

NORTH CENTRAL

LEGISLATIVE (SENATE) SCREENING COMMITTEE

1.

Senator Yerima

Chairman

2.

Eldr. Rt. (Hon.) James Anam

Secretary

3.

Barr. AdemolaSadiq

Member

4.

Hon. Timothy Amah

Member

5.

Engr. Ken Asekhome

Member

6.

Sunny Mashal Harry

Member

7.

TijjaniRamalah

Member

LEGISLATIVE (SENATE) SCREENING APPEALS COMMITTEE

S/N

NAME

DESIGNATION

1.

Prof. M. B. Abubakar

Chairman

2.

Sogbeye Eli

Secretary

3.

Joe Okoje

Member

NORTH WEST

LEGISLATIVE (SENATE) SCREENING COMMITTEE

S/N

NAME

DESIGNATION

1.

Prof. Osunbor

Chairman

2.

Barr. Jude Uzoukwu

Secretary

3.

Rt. (Hon.) Iyke Oji

Member

4.

Bello Garba

Member

5.

Mrs. JenifferOchalla

Member

6.

Dr. OkechukwuEzea

Member

7.

Alh. KabiruFagge

Member

LEGISLATIVE (SENATE) SCREENING APPEALS COMMITTEE

S/N

NAME

DESIGNATION

1.

Lucky James

Chairman

2.

Ahmad Musa Geidam

Secretary

3.

IkechukwuObioha

Member

SOUTH EAST

LEGISLATIVE (SENATE) SCREENING COMMITTEE

S/N

NAME

DESIGNATION

1.

Senator O. A. Mamora

Chairman

2.

Prof. Zalkifilu Abdu

Secretary

3.

Sa’adu K. Ahmed

Member

4.

Salihu Baba Ahmed

Member

5.

Hon. OmolaoyeAkintola

Member

6.

Barr. Nyam Arum

Member

7.

Barr. IkennaEmeh

Member

LEGISLATIVE (SENATE) SCREENING APPEALS COMMITTEE

S/N

NAME

DESIGNATION

1.

Hon. Emmanuel Inwang

Chairman

2.

Chief (Mrs.) Joy Ebeh

Secretary

3.

Mr. UsmanYakubu

Member

SOUTH WEST

LEGISLATIVE (SENATE) SCREENING COMMITTEE

S/N

NAME

DESIGNATION

1.

Senator Bukar Abba Ibrahim

Chairman

2.

Prof. SaniRingim

Secretary

3.

Ichie Emma Ihenatuoha

Member

4.

Chief Bede Iortm

Member

5.

AbdullahiMagaji

Member

6.

Isa Dogonyaro

Member

7.

Victor Ebiogbe

Member

LEGISLATIVE (SENATE) SCREENING APPEALS COMMITTEE

S/N

NAME

DESIGNATION

1.

Abubakar B. Jijiwa

Chairman

2.

Hon. AminuHussaini

Secretary

3.

Mrs. IjeomaOnyeocha

Member

SOUTH-SOUTH

LEGISLATIVE (SENATE) SCREENING COMMITTEE

S/N

NAME

DESIGNATION

1.

Ken Nnamani

Chairman

2.

Dr. AbdullahiYabagi

Secretary

3.

Salihu Baba Ahmed

Member

4.

IfeanyiOnwueyiagba

Member

5.

Prince Tony Ezeh

Member

6.

Cynthia Dike

Member

7.

Mr. Joe Okoje

Member

LEGISLATIVE (SENATE) SCREENING APPEALS COMMITTEE

S/N

NAME

DESIGNATION

1.

Barr. Datubo George

Chairman

2.

HarunaJafaruSambo

Secretary

3.

BanahOkoyomoh

Member

NORTH EAST

LEGISLATIVE (SENATE) SCREENING COMMITTEE

S/N

NAME

DESIGNATION

1.

Chief Clement Ebri

Chairman

2.

Rt. Hon. (Prof) IniUdoka

Secretary

3.

Hon. Forte Dike

Member

4.

Barr. Jude Ogbankwu

Member

5.

Barr. JareAkinbande

Member

6.

Umar Sa’ad

Member

7.

Hon. Nelson Alapa

Member

LEGISLATIVE (SENATE) SCREENING APPEALS COMMITTEE

S/N

NAME

DESIGNATION

1.

Dr. LodrickChidiEneh

Chairman

2.

AliyuAudu

Secretary

3.

Ntufam John Omori

Member

NORTH CENTRAL

LEGISLATIVE (HOUSE OF REPS) SCREENING COMMITTEE

S/N

NAME

DESIGNATION

1.

AdohOgbudaEsq.

Chairman

2.

EsemeEyiboh

Secretary

3.

Dr. NwadozieOkeyAroh

Member

4.

Barr. AliyuAbdullahi

Member

5.

Dominic Mgbenwelu

Member

6.

Bashir MaiduguEsq.

Member

7.

Member

LEGISLATIVE (HOUSE OF REPS) CREENING APPEALS COMMITTEE

S/N

NAME

DESIGNATION

1.

BayoOjo

Chairman

2.

Hon. Muktar Gora

Secretary

3.

Barr. Blessing Onugha

Member

NORTH WEST

LEGISLATIVE (HOUSE OF REPS) SCREENING COMMITTEE

S/N

NAME

DESIGNATION

1.

SylverTimi

Chairman

2.

Ahmed Moh’d Musa

Secretary

3.

Amb. James Barka

Member

4.

HajiaBintaMu’azu

Member

5.

Dr. Edward Ihejirika

Member

6.

Morah B. Akhidemelo

Member

7.

Capt. Ahmed Ciroma (Rtd)

Member

LEGISLATIVE (HOUSE OF REPS) SCREENING APPEALS COMMITTEE

S/N

NAME

DESIGNATION

1.

Amb. LawalMunir

Chairman

2.

HajiaLadi Ibrahim

Secretary

3.

Hon. MalantaBarau

Member

4.

Geoffrey Nwankwo

Member

5.

Rafat G. Yusuf

Member

SOUTH EAST

LEGISLATIVE (HOUSE OF REPS) SCREENING COMMITTEE

S/N

NAME

DESIGNATION

1.

IsahModuChul

Chairman

2.

Hon. (Dr.) BefiNwile

Secretary

3.

Mr. Tony Atueyi

Member

4.

Chief Emma BukarIwuanyanwu

Member

5.

Bello Garuba

Member

6.

Hon. Sule Kaya

Member

7.

Mrs. Maureen O. Ipaye

Member

LEGISLATIVE (HOUSE OF REPS) SCREENING APPEALS COMMITTEE

S/N

NAME

DESIGNATION

1.

Hon. Emmanuel Deeyah

Chairman

2.

Barr. OgbonnaAmadi

Secretary

3.

Chief BasseyIta

Member

4.

Hon. IdrisIsyaku

Member

5.

Femi Adekeye

Member

SOUTH WEST

LEGISLATIVE (HOUSE OF REPS) SCREENING COMMITTEE

S/N

NAME

DESIGNATION

1.

Mr. YamahEsq.

Chairman

2.

EnekaNwogbo

Secretary

3.

Hon. Sunny Chiadi

Member

4.

Dr. Adamu Abba

Member

5.

Hon. (Dr.) Chidi Lloyd

Member

6.

Hon. ChizobaNwana

Member

7.

Nicholas UchennaAmadi

Member

LEGISLATIVE (HOUSE OF REPS) SCREENING APPEALS COMMITTEE

S/N

NAME

DESIGNATION

1.

Chief Mike OgarPhd

Chairman

2.

Barr. Dayo Godwin

Secretary

3.

Mrs. Christopher Omojere

Member

4.

Alhaji Umar Gana

Member

5.

Barr. IsimemeIriogbe

Member

SOUTH-SOUTH

LEGISLATIVE (HOUSE OF REPS) SCREENING COMMITTEE

S/N

NAME

DESIGNATION

1.

Mrs. Sharon IkeazorEsq.

Chairman

2.

Barr. Mustapha Malabu

Secretary

3.

Dan Ihemba

Member

4.

Hon. EkengIwatt

Member

5.

Abdulaziz Musa

Member

6.

Hon. Thomas Okosun

Member

7.

Comr. Jeff Nwoha

Member

LEGISLATIVE (HOUSE OF REPS) SCREENING APPEALS COMMITTEE

S/N

NAME

DESIGNATION

1.

Dr. Sam SamJaja

Chairman

2.

Hon. Amos Osisindi

Secretary

3.

Barr. Afalikhai Mark

Member

4.

ChidiNwofor

Member

5.

Ibrahim Adamu

Member

NORTH EAST

LEGISLATIVE (HOUSE OF REPS) SCREENING COMMITTEE

S/N

NAME

DESIGNATION

1.

Mathew Idaekheme

Chairman

2.

LazOkaforAnyanwu

Secretary

3.

Bashir ManzoDaura

Member

4.

Hon. Greg Ihejirika

Member

5.

Maxwell OmoOsaga

Member

6.

Dr. SaniCiromari

Member

7.

Alh. Abu Gambo

Member

LEGISLATIVE (HOUSE OF REPS) SCREENING APPEALS COMMITTEE

S/N

NAME

DESIGNATION

1.

LawalZubiro

Chairman

2.

HalunaMuhammedTsafe

Secretary

3.

Hon. Umar Kareto

Member

4.

Hon. DanjumaMunga

Member

5.

Eli Dibia

Member