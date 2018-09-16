Ooni opens Ojaja Fashion Training Institute

•Daisy Danjuma, Dele Momodu, others for awards

By Chris Onuoha

All roads lead to the Lagoon Restaurant on Ozumba Mbadiwe Road, Victoria Island today as the Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Oguwunsi, Ojaja II, unveils the Ojaja Fashion Institute created by the Oduduwa Foundation.

Kabiyesi, who will lead other monarchs, corporate and eminent individuals, including fashion enthusiasts, to the venue, endorsed the establishment in order of his philanthropic initiative to cater for the vulnerable in the society. This coincides with the grand finale of the much talked about African Fashion Week Nigeria (AFWN 2018) which started yesterday.

Speaking to Sunday Vanguard ahead of the launch, Project Coordinator, Ojaja Fashion Training Institute, Princess Ronke Ademiluyi, said; “Ooni is concerned about the well-being of his people, meeting their numerous needs per time and also contributing immensely to the upgrade of culture and values of Yoruba and Africa at large. The tentacle of his magnanimity has touched all and sundry – infants, youths and the aged, through some initiatives, one of which is being celebrated today. About 270 people obtained the form that gave birth to what we have todaqy as Ojaja Fashion Training Institute.”

Meanwhile, the African Fashion Week Nigeria, holding on the heels of the recently held African Fashion Week London, will end with a gala night same day. The event, which attracted global designers across African, US, UK and Europe, and also anchored by Ademiluyi, earned the blessings of royal fathers because of its cultural significance. According to Ademiluyi, this year’s show is geared towards showcasing African fabrics and promoting our cultural heritage.

Special awards will be given out to influential personalities that include Senator Daisy Danjuma; Chief Dele Momodu; Ms Adekemi Adewunmi; Princess Abbah Folawiyo; Ms Abiola Okoya; Dr Taiwo Afolabi and others for supporting the growth of the fashion week.