Onobrakpeya, YCT Rector, others eulogise Omoighe @ 60

Veteran artist, Mike Omoighe, who clocked 60, last week, was celebrated by friends and associates both in the art and academic community in style. The event, held at the Yusuf Grillo Auditorium, Yaba College of Technology, YCT, was to celebrate a man described as a great scholar and formidable artist.

Omoighe is an art lecturer at YCT. He was honoured with a birthday lecture organised by the School of Art, Design & Printing, YCT, in collaboration with the Society of Nigerian Artists, SNA, and the Culture & Creative Art Forum, CCAF, under a lecture entitled, Celebrate Mike @ 60, delivered by Prof. Ben Ezeohagwu.

Notable speakers who paid tribute to this veteran artist/scholar include Prof Bruce Onobrakpeya; Engr Obafemi Omokungbe, Rector, Yaba College of Technology; Dr. Kunle Adeyemi, Dean, School of Art, Design & Printing, YCT; Dr. Kunle Filani, former Rector, Federal College of Education (Technical) Akoka; Bernard Aina, former Dean YCT; President, SNA represented by former Lagos chair, Dotun Alabi; current Lagos SNA chairman, Idowu Sonaiya and host of others.

Renowned visual artist, scholar and pioneer member of SNA, Professor Bruce Onobrakpeya, said he found it most honourable to be present while one of his protégés is being celebrated. According to him, Mike has been a good teacher both in formal and informal sector.