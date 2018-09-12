Olawepo-Hashim cautions against recycling corrupt politicians

Presidential aspirant on the platform of Alliance for New Nigeria, ANN, Mr. Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim, has warned against allowing corrupt politicians to use looted funds to hijack the electoral process, as the country prepares for the 2019 general elections.

Consequently, he charged the electorate to be wary of the corrupt politicians now regrouping to present themselves as credible alternatives to All Progressives Congress, APC, which, according to him, has failed in office.

Olawepo-Hashim, who gave the warning in Lagos while addressing friends sympathetic to his ambition, said the populace must be vigilant not to fall into the hands of politicians who have woefully failed them in the past.

He noted that though the APC has failed, Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, which was defeated only in 2015, could not present itself as a credible alternative.

He said: “The APC is no doubt vengeful and has underperformed as a party in government but we have to resist the temptation to regard the PDP as the solution.

“Doing so will mean we have forgotten so soon why they lost a general election only a few years ago. Nigerians cannot afford to do that.”

According to the business mogul, the APC and the PDP cannot also be presented as the only options before the citizenry.

He noted: “We cannot permit things to look like we just have a choice between two evils. We now have a credible option in Alliance for New Nigeria, ANN.”

He said the ANN remained a fantastic alternative to take Nigeria out of the woods because it had clear programmes and was not under the shadow of anyone.

He saif: “It has no baggage anywhere. It is a viable third force, and miles apart from the worn-out APC and PDP..”