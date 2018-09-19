Okowa Congratulates Ekpenisi, Ika Diocese Anglican Bishop-Elect

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa has congratulated Ven. Godfrey Ifeanyi Ekpenisi on his election as the Bishop-Elect of Ika Diocese of the Church of Nigeria, Anglican Communion.

In a congratulatory message signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Charles Aniagwu on Wednesday in Asaba, Governor Okowa said that Ika people, Deltans and Nigerians were proud of his elevation as Bishop of the Ika Diocese.

The Governor also applauded Ven. Ekpenisi’s emergence, after a highly competitive selection process, but said he wasn’t surprised at his emergence to occupy the exalted office, adding the Bishop-Elect made an indelible mark as the first student in the history of the University of Abuja to graduate with First Class Honour in the Department of Philosophy and Religions.

According to the Governor: “With your resounding intellect, great pastoral zeal and compassion, you have over the years risen above board by preaching the word of faith towards repentance.

“It is our prayer that, in your new position, God uses you to counsel and move the entire Ika Diocese, Anglican Communion in the direction in which you have been ordained to lead”

Governor Okowa wished Bishop-Elect. Ekpenisi God’s guidance and success at his new post in the Anglican Communion Office in Agbor.