Ogun PDP holds parallel governorship primaries

Two factions of the Ogun Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) held parallel governorship primaries in Abeokuta on Sunday to elect governorship flag bearers for the party ahead of the 2019 polls.

The group recognised by the National body of the PDP held its primaries at the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL) where Hon. Ladi Adebutu emerged as the candidate.

Adebutu, who is representing the Remo/North Federal Constituency at the House of Representatives was the sole aspirant of the group.

He emerged after all the 2,369 delegates from the three Senatorial District of the state voted overwhelmingly for him.

The exercise was supervised by a 5-man Electoral Committee from the National Headquarters headed by Rtd.Capt. Mike Hart.

In his opening remarks, Hart described the PDP as “a rebranded party in Ogun’’ adding further the party had learnt from its past mistakes.

He encouraged all PDP members to brace up for the task ahead of ensuring the party won the governorship seat.

On his part, Adebutu expressed satisfaction on the transparent manner the exercise was conducted, adding that he was elated with his selection as the party flag bearer.

Similarly, Mr Adeleke Shittu had emerged as the Governorship Candidate of the party in a parallel exercise organised by Sen. Buruji Kasamu.

Recalls that Kasamu is currently been expelled by the National body of PDP following issues surrounding misconduct and anti-party activities.

Mr Bayo Dayo, Chairman of the Executive Committee of the Kasamu-led faction, said the exercise conducted by the group was the authentic.

“The law is on our side until the judgment we had in 2016 is set aside.

“We have a judgment that compels the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to accept only candidates that emerge from primaries conducted by our group.

“The other faction had tried twice to set the judgment aside but the Court of Appeal had dismissed their appeal.

“We do know that the National body does not recongise our group but I am sure that eventually, the rule of law will prevail because Nigeria’s constitution supersedes the party’s constitution,” he said.

Shittu, however, said the exercise that led to his emergence was a major step in the party’s preparation for the 2019 polls.

He said PDP was determined to take over Ogun, adding that he would help the party to actualise that set goal.