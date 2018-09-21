Ogun APC settles for indirect primary

By Dayo Johnson & Daud Olatunji

ABEOKUTA—FEW hours after the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Adams Oshiomhole bowed to the pressures of the governors on the mode of primaries, the Ogun State chapter of the party said it has adopted an indirect primary.

The party said it is adopting the indirect mode of primary election for all elective offices in the 2019 general elections where consensus fails.

This followed a fresh resolution passed at the State Executive Committee meeting of the party at Mitros Hall, Ibara G.R.A., Abeokuta, Ogun State.

The motion for the adoption of the new mode of primary was moved by APC chairman, Sagamu Local Government, Segun Solarin from Sagamu and seconded by a former deputy speaker, Ogun State House of Assembly, Bolanle Gbeleyi.

The party at the meeting, resolved that the APC in Ogun State shall “employ the consensus option in the first instance and where that fails, the indirect mode of primary” will be used to choose candidates for all elective positions in the 2019 general election.

Ondo APC faction beings registration

Meanwhile, a faction of the APC in Ondo State has begun registration of its members preparatory to the use of a direct mode of party’s primary to elect candidates for the next year’s general election.

This is contrary to the decision of another faction of the party which had adopted the delegate system to elect candidates for the next year’s election.

The factional chairman, Mr. Idowu Otetubi said it adopted direct primary in conformity with the directive of the national secretariat of the party on the mode of selecting candidates for the party.

However, in a swift reaction, the APC faction, the Ade Adetimehin faction disowned any registration of members.