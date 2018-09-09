OGBORU: The man we need

By Christian Chime

As the battle to for the governorship ticket of the All Progressives Congress, APC in Delta State, hots up, the best thing that will happen to the APC in the state is for the party to make Chief Great Ovedje Ogboru its candidate. He is the only man that has the political force to wrest power from the ruling Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in 2019 Delta State governorship election.

Ogboru happens to be the only man who has the same political pedigree with President Muhammmadu Buhari in terms of consistency. Since 2003-2015, he has been consistently contesting for the governorship seat of Delta State, like Buhari did for presidency until he won in 2015. Ogboru never had ambition for senate, or any other position against his governorship aspiration.

He is an international business guru, an illustrious son of Urhobo and Ndokwa in Delta central and north, respectively. A man with an investment drive policy whom we strongly believe will drive the state’s economy into Eldorado. Delta will witness industrialization with its mineral resources if Ogboru eventually emerges as the governor of the state. The state needs a leader that has focus and inspiration for economic drive, and infrastructural development.

If Ogboru emerges as the candidate of the party so many Deltans from other parties will defect to APC in the state. In Delta central, Great Ogboru and Sen. Ovie Omo Agege’s popularity will silence every other party in the zone in the 2019 general election. With political bigwigs in Delta north like Hon. Victor Ochei; Dr. Cairo Ojougbo; Barr. (Dr.) Eugene Okolocha;Dr. Ibe Kachukwu and Engr. Hycienth Enuwa, APC will dwarf the PDP in theforthcoming elections.

The party’s National Working Committee (NWC) and state exco, should know that Ogboru remains the only credible person to unseat the incumbent governor come 2019. His candidature will also guarantee President Muhammadu Buhari smooth sail in Delta and the entire party generally. But anything outside Ogboru, APC will find it difficult to win 2019 elections in the state. Ogboru is paternally from the Delta central and maternally from Delta north. The northern part of the state happens to be the only oil producing constituency, which is Ndokwa nation in the zone. In fact, Ndokwa, which is the second largest ethnic nationality after the Urhobo in the state. Ndokwa host the largest gas reserves in West Africa. He is the only governorship aspirant in APC that has a wide range of supporters across the three senatorial zones.

I still want to use this opportunity to advise everyone in APC that contested in 2015 elections trying to vie for different positions to have a rethink and recontest the previous positions they contested, with Great Ogboru for Governor, Ovie Omo Agege for Senate Delta central, Hon Victor Ochei, for Senate Delta north; Dr. Emmanuel Uduaghan for senate, Delta south; Engr. Doris Uboh for House of Reps, Ika federal constituency. Chief Gabriel Oyibode for House of Rep, Ndokwa/Ukwuani federal constituency, Mr. Cletus Orji Ogwu (Rockstone), for House of Assembly, Ndokwa west.

The deputy governorship slot should be zoned to Ndokwa in other to create a sound political balance. Zoning the deputy governor’s position to Ndokwa will influence a good percentage of vote in the area. I recommend the person of Dr. Eugene Okolocha who has the grassroots influence and was also the candidate in 2015, for Ndokwa/Ukwuani House of Representatives for the position of the deputy governorship. I am using this medium to call on all sons and daughters of Ndokwa, especially the Ndokwa Foundation, Ndokwa Neku Union, Ndokwa Women Association and every other organization to back Ogboru and every other person that will make Delta great again.

Chime, a social commentator, writes from Delta. Email:

Chukwunweikechristian3@gmail.com