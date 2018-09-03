Ogboru set for 6th governorship run in Delta

By Perez Brisibe

Five-time governorship candidate in Delta State, Chief Great Ogboru is set to commence a circuit of consultations ahead of his planned declaration to seek the governorship ticket of the All Progressives Congress, APC. The series of consultative meetings Vanguard gathered will include meetings with ward and local government council executives of the party in all 25 Local Government Areas of the state.

He is also expected to meet with elders and leaders.

Others he would be meeting include elders and leaders of the party in all the 25 local government areas of the State.

The planned consultation has put a finality to the speculations about his imminent governorship aspiration.

Famously known as the Peoples General, Ogboru, is about the main contender for the governorship ticket of the APC from the Delta Central Senatorial District with many of the other aspirants based in the Delta North Senatorial District where the incumbent governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa comes from. The revelation of the consultation was made at the weekend in Ughelli by Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, Delta Central Senatorial district, when he met with the ward, local government area executives, leaders, and elders of the party to seek their support for his re-election for a second term in the Senate.

Omo-Agege who was accompanied by Chief Ogboru to the meeting said: “This is my consultation visit. I am only being accompanied by our leader Chief Great Ogboru’s.

“Come next week Sunday; he would kick-start his consultation with ward, local council executives, leaders, and elders of the party ahead of the 2019 governorship election in the state.”

Ogboru contested the governorship elections in 2003, 2007. 2010 rerun, 2011 and 2015.