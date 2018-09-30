Obiano’s kindred accuse him of fueling crisis in APGA

By Vincent Ujumadu

Awka- STAKEHOLDERS of the ruling All Progressives Grand All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, in Anambra East local government, which is Governor Willie Obiano’s constituency, weekend accused him of fueling crisis in APGA in the area, warning that they might be forced to vote for a candidate of another political party should the governor insist on imposing an unacceptable candidate for the House of Assembly.

At a meeting attended by local government and ward officials of the party at Otuocha, the stakeholders decided to send a powerful delegation from all the communities in the constituency to the governor to find out why he was insisting on the reelection of the lawmaker representing the area, Mr. Obinna Emenaka, for the third time, when there was a standing agreement that the position would be rotating among the communities every four years.

According to the stakeholders, the said lawmaker had even not been a loyal member of APGA, adding that since his first election in 2011, he had not empowered any member of the party in the area, even when his assistance was sought.

Vanguard gathered that although Emenaka was disqualified by the party’s screening committee, Governor Obiano, who is the chairman of the Board of Trustees, BOT, of APGA, was allegedly planning to unilaterally give him the ticket of the party for the area.

The stakeholders said: “The governor is to blame for what is happening in Anambra East constituency because Honorable Emenaka would not have been boasting that he would get the ticket without their support if he did not get the support of the governor. This is why we have decided to go to the governor to express the way we feel about the matter.

“But if he insists on imposing Emenaka on us, we will support somebody from another political party and vote for him during the 2019 election. The governor therefore has to choose between the success of APGA in Anambra East and Obinna Emenaka.

“We are aware that Emenaka was not screened by the screening committee and anybody who was not screened cannot get the party’s ticket and if the governor decides to give him the ticket through the back door, we should not be blamed for any action we might decide to take.”

A chieftain of the party, Mr. Anthony Ogugua said it was possible the governor was trying to undermine APGA because he is doing his last tenure as governor, reminding him that his becoming the governor of Anambra State was because of zoning and he should therefore not jettison zoning in his local government.