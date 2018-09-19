Obaseki inaugurates EDSOGPADEC, SUBEB boards, Sept 21

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, will on Friday, September 21, inaugurate the Chairman and board members of the Edo State Oil and Gas Producing Areas Development Commission (EDSOGPADEC).



He will also swear-in the Chairman and members of the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) on the same day.

In a statement, the Secretary to the State Government, Osarodion Ogie Esq. said the swearing-in ceremonies of the boards will hold at the Banquet Hall, Government House, in Benin City.

Ogie said the board members for EDSOGPADEC, whose appointments have been duly confirmed by the Edo State House of Assembly are “Mr. Kennedy Osifo as Chairman; while Mrs. Omosede Obamwonyi, Mr. Osamwonyi Atu, and Mr. Williams Dudu, Mr. Rilwanu Oshiomhole; Princess (Mrs.) Iku E. Aimiuwu and Mr. Emmanuel Odigie, as members”

For Edo SUBEB, Ogie said the board members, who have also been confirmed by the Edo State House of Assembly are “Dr. Joan Oviawe as Chairman, and Hon. Elizabeth Ighodaro, Rev. Fr. Ekhaisomhi and Mr. Stevenson Ehime, as members.”

He said the swearing-in of EDSOGPADEC starts by 9:30am while guests are to be seated by 9am, while that of SUBEB will hold by 10:30am, and guests are expected to be seated by 10am.