Obasanjo queried me for backing restructuring — Atiku

…As ex-VP meets with Afenifere

By Monsuru Olowoopejo

LAGOS—FORMER Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, yesterday, disclosed that former President, Olusegun Obasanjo queried him for backing restructuring while in office.

Atiku, who is frontline presidential aspirant ahead of 2019 elections, said that the query was the punishment he suffered for supporting restructuring of the country.

He said this when Pan-Yoruba socio-cultural group, Afenifere, led by Chief Ayo Adebanjo, hosted him in Lagos.

Atiku stated that his commitment to restructuring was absolute and this position has once gotten him a query when he was vice president.

He said: “In my entire political career, I have not seen Nigeria in a state of danger that may affect its existence as a country as at today. This is because – just like a house- if you get a faulty foundation that building is not likely to last. This is where we find ourselves.

“As a Vice President, I came to Lagos then to discuss why we should restructure this country so that we can survive and provide leadership for West Africa, Africa and the rest of the world.

“That lecture earned me a query from my boss then. I can assure you that I will restructure Nigeria within six months of my administration.”

Earlier, while speaking on next year’s election, Adebanjo declared that the group support Atiku stressing that he would ensure Nigeria is restructured.

Adebanjo said: “You (Atiku) have been writing about restructuring over a decade ago. You gave me your commitment to restructure Nigeria within six months in one of our meetings several years ago.

“When people talk about good governance and promise good road, agricultural development and all that, we just laugh. There must be a country first before any development. Nigeria can not have peace and stability without restructuring.

“We know that there is no greater champion of restructuring from the North than Atiku.”