NYG: Osunkoremide, Godtime clinch gold for Osun

Ilorin – A female Taekwondoist representing Team Osun, Ayomide Osunkoremide, has produced a scintillating performance to win a gold medal in the ongoing National Youth Games (NYG), in Ilorin.



In a tension-soaked event which ended on Thursday, Osunkoremide confidently defeated Benita Ebere from Delta State, who had earlier beaten her in the group stage.

However, a foot and hand injury suffered by Lateef Adegoke in the semi-finals prevented him from adding to the medal haul of Osun contingent as he surrendered the gold medal to his Kwara colleague, Akiode Ayobami in the final.

In the same vein, Okwuel Godtime bagged a gold medal for Team Osun in the male category of 50m breaststroke swimming event, while in the 100m backstroke girls, Adinebo Ijeoma, finished 3rd with a bronze medal.

The state’s contingent are also through to the quarter-finals in the Table Tennis, Boxing, Cycling, Swimming, Ayo Olopon. mixed doubles and the semi-finals of volleyball. (NAN)