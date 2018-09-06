Breaking News
Nwankwo wants Eagles to handle Seychelles with care

On 3:21 am In Sports by Emmanuel Okogba

Super Eagles striker Simeon Nwankwo has urged his team-mates to handle Saturday’s game professionally so that their hosts in the AFCON 2019 qualifier would not cause an upset.

Nwankwo who plays for Italian Serie B side, Crotone, said in a chat with brila.net that though Nigeria has quality, the Island-nation must be respected.

“Comparing the quality in both teams, I think Nigeria has an upper hand.

“Seychelles are not a big footballing country, but we still have to respect them and not expect an easy game from them.

“You don’t get easy games in international football these days, so it is important for us to prepare well and give our best on match day.”

 


