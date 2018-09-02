NUC accredits three more programs for Oduduwa University

By Demola Akinyemi

The National Universities Commission (NUC) has recently accredited three additional programmes for Oduduwa University, in Ipetumodu.

This is contained in a letter addressed to the Proprietor of the university with the title” Results of the May/June, 2018 Accreditation of Academic Programmes” signed by the Director of Accreditation, Dr N.B Saliu on behalf of the Executive Secretary of the Commission,made available to Vanguard on Sunday.

The NUC stated in the letter that of the three programmes inspected in May/June this year at Oduduwa University, two received full accreditation while the third was given an interim accreditation.

The two courses given full accreditation are Business Administration and Estate Management while Quantity Survey received interim accreditation.

Also, this is the second time the Business Administration programme will be earning full accreditation while both Estate Management and Quantity Survey are fresh programmes.

According to the letter from the NUC, “The full accreditation status conferred on the two courses is valid for a period of five years while that of the interim accreditation is for two years after which the programme will be revisited by NUC accreditation team.”

The letter further explained that the summary of the results of the accreditation visitation showed that in the final assessment of the three programmes, “Business Administration and Estate Management scored 81.7 and 81.2% respectively to earn full accreditation while Quantity Survey which was given interim accreditation scored 67.9%.”

Commenting on the development, the Vice Chancellor, Oduduwa University, Professor Chibuzo Nwoke attributed the success of the university to the spirit of hard work, commitment and sacrifice of the members of staff of the university, especially the standing accreditation committee which worked round the clock to always ensure that the institution had a good outing in all her NUC resources inspection and accreditation exercises.

He expressed the institution’s elation at the success in view of the very stringent NUC conditions and the meticulous and rigorous assessment process which is based on such categories as; academic content, staffing, physical facilities, library and academic governance procedures.

The Vice Chancellor also singled out the efforts of the proprietor of the university, His Eminence, (Dr) Ramon Adedoyin who single-handedly ”bore the burden of the capital intensity of the accreditation exercises noting that for a single person, not a state or federal government to comfortably bear the huge financial burden is mightily commendable.”

Professor Nwoke disclosed that the university also recently hosted the NUC Accreditation team on the resource assessment of the College of Engineering and expressed strong optimism that the institution will equally receive brilliant results in Mechanical, Electrical/Electronics and Computer Engineering degree programmes for which the institution was visited.